Social Security is not going broke
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We often hear Social Security is running out of money, but what does that actually mean?
On today’s show, we answer a listener question about the future of Social Security. TLDR, recipients won’t stop getting Social Security checks, but eventually their payments might shrink. Plus, we explain why semiconductors are so hard to make, what’s the deal with returnless refunds, and hollowed-out shell Thursday versus hollowed-out shell of a Thursday.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits by 2034” from CNN
- “Status of the Social Security and Medicare Programs” from the Social Security Administration
- “The Chip Shortage Keeps Getting Worse. Why Can’t We Just Make More?” from Bloomberg
- “Retail therapy is great, but returns can take the fun out of it” from Marketplace
- “Amazon, Walmart Tell Consumers to Skip Returns of Unwanted Items” from The Wall Street Journal
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.