Social Security is not going broke
Sep 8, 2021
Episode 513

Social Security is not going broke

But it won't be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034 unless something changes.

We often hear Social Security is running out of money, but what does that actually mean?

On today’s show, we answer a listener question about the future of Social Security. TLDR, recipients won’t stop getting Social Security checks, but eventually their payments might shrink. Plus, we explain why semiconductors are so hard to make, what’s the deal with returnless refunds, and hollowed-out shell Thursday versus hollowed-out shell of a Thursday.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

