NFTs are “monetized FOMO”
We already know the “what” of nonfungible tokens: They’re blockchain-backed digital media, bought and sold for a shocking amount of money while pumping an even more shocking amount of carbon into the atmosphere. What one of our listeners wants to know is the “why.” We’ll talk about it. Plus, listener questions about hot chicken, the national debt and the mess at the Suez Canal.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Suez Canal blocked by traffic jam after massive container ship runs aground” from CNN
- “Photos and maps show how an enormous container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking one of the world’s most vital shipping routes” from Insider
- “Why are people spending so much money on NFTs?” from Marketplace
- “NFTs Are a Pyramid Scheme and People Are Already Losing Money” from Fstoppers
- “Mounting federal debt puts the U.S. at risk of a fiscal crisis, Congressional Budget Office warns.” from The New York Times
- “On the bright side, 2020 was the year of Nashville hot chicken sandwiches in O.C.” from the LA Times
- “LA’s lost hot chicken history” from Eater
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
