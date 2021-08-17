It’s time to start worrying about water
The United Nations report on the climate crisis may have fallen out of the headlines, but we’re still taking about it on the show. Today, we’ll dig into how the climate is behind a historic water shortage in the West affecting millions of residents and businesses. We’ll also talk about today’s other big story: the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban. Plus, yay for reducing child hunger in America and congrats to U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd on her retirement.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “First-ever water cuts declared for Colorado River in Historic Drought” from CNN
- “Biden’s Betrayal of Afghans Will Live in Infamy” from The Atlantic
- “First Child Tax Credit Payments Slashed Child Hunger By 24 Percent” from Fatherly
- “Biden Administration to Increase Food Aid” from Pew Charitable Trusts
- “USWNT star Carli Lloyd content as she announces she’s retiring at the end of this year” from the Los Angeles Times
