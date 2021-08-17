Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

It’s time to start worrying about water
Aug 16, 2021
Episode 497

Today, we’ll dig into how climate change is behind a historic water shortage.

The United Nations report on the climate crisis may have fallen out of the headlines, but we’re still taking about it on the show. Today, we’ll dig into how the climate is behind a historic water shortage in the West affecting millions of residents and businesses. We’ll also talk about today’s other big story: the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban. Plus, yay for reducing child hunger in America and congrats to U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd on her retirement. 

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
