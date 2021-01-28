I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
GameStop isn’t a scam or a penny stock — we’ll explain
Episode 357
Jan 27, 2021

GameStop isn’t a scam or a penny stock — we’ll explain

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's all "stonks and wonks" on today's listener question episode.

The Reddit- and Discord-fueled explosion of GameStop’s stock isn’t over. In fact, a bunch of other companies are seeing their stock prices inch closer to their ’90s and 2000s glory days, befuddling hedge funds and raising questions about who gets to manipulate the market. A bunch of listeners have written in with questions about “stonks,” so we’ll spend a little time on one today. Plus, we’ll get a little wonky and take you behind the scenes of why we do “The Numbers.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
The shoe economy, almost a year into the pandemic
COVID-19
The shoe economy, almost a year into the pandemic
Parents who work full time are more likely to have kids at school in person — study
COVID-19
Parents who work full time are more likely to have kids at school in person — study
Tell us how you shop
How We Shop
Tell us how you shop
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.