GameStop isn’t a scam or a penny stock — we’ll explain
The Reddit- and Discord-fueled explosion of GameStop’s stock isn’t over. In fact, a bunch of other companies are seeing their stock prices inch closer to their ’90s and 2000s glory days, befuddling hedge funds and raising questions about who gets to manipulate the market. A bunch of listeners have written in with questions about “stonks,” so we’ll spend a little time on one today. Plus, we’ll get a little wonky and take you behind the scenes of why we do “The Numbers.”
