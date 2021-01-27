I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

What exactly is going on with GameStop?
Jan 27, 2021

The company's stock has jumped 1,700% since the beginning of the year. Plus, a new study on the deadliest jobs during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Race and Economy

Biden orders push agencies to reckon with their roles in systemic racism

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 27, 2021
Economic policies have long excluded entire communities. The Biden administration is putting special emphasis on reviewing housing policy.
Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as President Joe Biden signs executive orders related to his racial equity agenda.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images
COVID-19

Does the sale of fine art need physical spaces?

by Alli Fam and Kai Ryssdal
Jan 27, 2021
Masha Golovina of Masterworks.io talks about the two-tiered economy and says that when physical art fairs are coupled with online sales, "that's the ideal mix."
Two paintings by Fernand Léger that debuted at auction last year before the arrival of the pandemic, which disrupted gallery sales.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's
Is London’s financial center doomed to decline after Brexit?

by Stephen Beard
Jan 27, 2021
The City has lost its unfettered access to the European market, and Britain’s former EU partners see opportunity.
An early-morning view of London's financial district, known as the City. The district has lost jobs since the Brexit vote, and European financial centers are eager to profit from regulatory changes.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
