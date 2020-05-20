Can you deduct a home office on your taxes?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Or will your employer pay for some WFH remodeling? Eh, don’t get your hopes up. We’re fielding a couple of personal finance questions on today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. We’ll also answer your mail about the confusing surge in the stock market and the future of retail (which we’ll talk about more on our Tuesday episode next week).
Here’s some links to what we talked about today:
- “Millions Are Suddenly Working From Home. Can They Claim a Tax Break?” in The Wall Street Journal
- “Can you refuse to go back to work and still claim unemployment benefits?” on CNBC
- This guidance from the National Employment Law Project
- “JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment” in Business Insider
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.