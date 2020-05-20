COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Can you deduct a home office on your taxes?
Episode 197
May 20, 2020

Can you deduct a home office on your taxes?

Don't get your hopes up.

Or will your employer pay for some WFH remodeling? Eh, don’t get your hopes up. We’re fielding a couple of personal finance questions on today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday. We’ll also answer your mail about the confusing surge in the stock market and the future of retail (which we’ll talk about more on our Tuesday episode next week).

Here’s some links to what we talked about today:

