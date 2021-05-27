Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

All we want for Christmas is supply chain relief
Episode 441
May 26, 2021

Plus, Florida takes on tech, and the return of the dual voice memo!

Winter is coming — eventually. Hopefully there’ll be plenty of cheer, but what about discount electronics? We answer one listener’s question about how the chip shortage will affect the holiday shopping season. Plus, Florida takes on tech, and the return of the dual voice memo!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
