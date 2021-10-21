All Hands on Deck!
When President Joe Biden announced last week that the Port of Los Angeles would begin operating 24 hours a day, it left one of our listeners asking why the port wasn’t doing that already. We answer that, and ponder future supply chain relief. Plus, we answer some additional questions about the Great Resignation, Zoom’s carbon footprint and banana pants!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Pay or delay: Importers caught in shipping backup face limited options” from “Marketplace”
- “Biden announces Port of LA will be open 24 hours a day in effort to ease cargo backlog” from CBSLA
- “COVID pandemic is not the supply chain’s only problem” from The Washington Post
- “Trucking industry not confident in Biden’s 24/7 port plan” from the Commercial Carrier Journal
- “The Great Resignation Is Accelerating” from The Atlantic
- “The Great Resignation goes global” from the Washington Post
- “How to reduce the environmental impact of your next virtual meeting” from MIT News
- “Are Zoom video calls destroying the planet?” from Sustainablog
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.