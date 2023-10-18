Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

The $80 Million Acre
Oct 18, 2023
Season 4 | Episode 1

The $80 Million Acre

A master-planned community butts up against the desert in Buckeye, Arizona. Alexander Heilner
Why a scrubby acre of desert is worth so much to a small city with big dreams

Buckeye, Arizona, is a small city with big dreams. 

Located on the western edge of the Phoenix metro area, Buckeye has the distinction of being one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. In the past few decades, its population has ballooned more than twentyfold, and the city plans to add more than 100,000 new homes in coming years. Some Buckeye boosters are betting the city will become “the next Phoenix.”

The only catch? Growth requires water. And Buckeye doesn’t have enough. So what’s a small city with big dreams to do?

Part of the answer lies in one scrubby acre of land way out in the Harquahala Valley that’s owned by a group of investors. Buckeye wants to buy the plot for $80 million for the water that lies beneath it. 

In this episode, we follow one small city in its quest to secure more water. We visit a master-planned community out in the Arizona desert. And we explore how hedge funds and other investors are profiting from the water crisis and reshaping the West.

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

