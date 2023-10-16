Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Stolen river
Oct 16, 2023
Season 4 | Episode 2

Stolen river

Share Now on:
Share
Governor Stephen Roe Lewis says the Gila River Indian Community is using its hard-fought water to restore wetlands, build its farm economy back, and defend the Colorado River. (photo credit: Amy Scott)
How the Gila River Indian Community fought to bring its water back.

Over a century after its namesake river — the Gila — was stolen by colonization, the Gila River Indian Community won back its water rights.

The legal battle took decades, but the Arizona-based community now has access to more than 600,000 acre-feet per year, about half of which comes from the Colorado River. That’s a larger allocation than almost any other tribe in the basin receives, and more than the city of Phoenix.

But in the face of ongoing drought and a depleted Colorado River, those rights come with huge responsibility. In this episode, Marketplace Indigenous affairs reporter Savannah Maher teams up with host Amy Scott to explore how the Gila River Indian Community is using its water to restore its farming economy, build back wetlands that long ago dried up and conserve water to ensure the stability of the Colorado River system. The community is not so interested in tying up the precious resource in 100-year water leases — the kind of leases that developers in the suburbs around Phoenix are thirsty for.

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

12:53 PM PDT
7:50 AM PDT
1:20
6:35 AM PDT
7:10
3:11 AM PDT
12:01
Oct 13, 2023
22:13
Oct 13, 2023
28:16
Oct 10, 2023
30:52
Exxon is shelling out $60B to double its Permian production. Why there?
Exxon is shelling out $60B to double its Permian production. Why there?
Nobel Prize winner Claudia Goldin on remote work's potential to narrow gender pay gaps
Nobel Prize winner Claudia Goldin on remote work's potential to narrow gender pay gaps
Biden administration announces $7 billion for hydrogen hubs
Biden administration announces $7 billion for hydrogen hubs
Crypto is one way Hamas gets its funding
Israel-Hamas War
Crypto is one way Hamas gets its funding