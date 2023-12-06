Financially InclinedMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
ABOUT SHOW
Rights of Rivers
Dec 6, 2023
Season 4 | Episode 8

Rights of Rivers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Boulder Creek runs through Nederland, Colorado. In 2021, Nederland became the first community in Colorado to grant rights of nature to a local watershed. Amy Scott / Marketplace
Should we give a legal voice to nature?

Back in 2017, the island country of New Zealand passed a revolutionary law. Its parliament voted to grant the Whanganui River legal personhood status. That’s right, this river is considered a person. It can even sue you. 

This is part of a growing movement, rooted in Indigenous values, to give nature — rivers, fish, crops and trees — the same rights as people (and corporations). It’s known as Rights of Nature. 

Some environmental activists and lawyers think this could even be a way to save the Colorado River, which has been carved up and relentlessly fought over for decades. In a wild ride that somehow manages to quote both Sir Francis Bacon and Jeff Spicoli, we tell the story of how a brash young lawyer tried to win rights for the Colorado River, and where that fight stands today.

In our final episode of the season, we’re asking can what worked in New Zealand, work for the Colorado River? And what would that mean for the river and those who depend on it? Join us on the winding and litigious road to personhood.

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:51 AM PST
7:47
3:00 AM PST
32:05
2:55 AM PST
10:14
3:45 PM PST
28:44
2:17 PM PST
1:31
2:06 PM PST
33:56
Dec 1, 2023
16:49
Why are perfume commercials so weird? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Why are perfume commercials so weird? 
Half a steak and a straight tequila: how restaurant-goers economize
Half a steak and a straight tequila: how restaurant-goers economize
Who's better at my job, Chinese AI or me?
Who's better at my job, Chinese AI or me?
Spotify CEO cites "expensive" capital as factor in layoffs. What does that mean?
Spotify CEO cites "expensive" capital as factor in layoffs. What does that mean?