Rights of Rivers

Back in 2017, the island country of New Zealand passed a revolutionary law. Its parliament voted to grant the Whanganui River legal personhood status. That’s right, this river is considered a person. It can even sue you.

This is part of a growing movement, rooted in Indigenous values, to give nature — rivers, fish, crops and trees — the same rights as people (and corporations). It’s known as Rights of Nature.

Some environmental activists and lawyers think this could even be a way to save the Colorado River, which has been carved up and relentlessly fought over for decades. In a wild ride that somehow manages to quote both Sir Francis Bacon and Jeff Spicoli, we tell the story of how a brash young lawyer tried to win rights for the Colorado River, and where that fight stands today.

In our final episode of the season, we’re asking can what worked in New Zealand, work for the Colorado River? And what would that mean for the river and those who depend on it? Join us on the winding and litigious road to personhood.