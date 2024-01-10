This week, we’re dropping into your feed to tell you about another climate solutions podcast from our friends at KCRW. It’s called “The Anti-Dread Climate podcast.”

Participate in the cycle of life and sequester some carbon while you’re at it – even if your city doesn’t offer municipal composting. Caleigh Wells and Candice Dickens-Russell of the Anti-Dread Climate Podcast geek out about their own composting methods, and offer tips about how and why you can put your food scraps to higher use.