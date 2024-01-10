Make Me SmartGolden PromisesMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Is composting really doing anything? (Bonus episode from “The Anti-Dread Climate Podcast”)
Jan 10, 2024

Is composting really doing anything? (Bonus episode from “The Anti-Dread Climate Podcast”)

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dan Brownsword / Getty Images
What's cool about composting, and how you can do it too.

This week, we’re dropping into your feed to tell you about another climate solutions podcast from our friends at KCRW. It’s called “The Anti-Dread Climate podcast.”

Participate in the cycle of life and sequester some carbon while you’re at it – even if your city doesn’t offer municipal composting. Caleigh Wells and Candice Dickens-Russell of the Anti-Dread Climate Podcast geek out about their own composting methods, and offer tips about how and why you can put your food scraps to higher use.

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

9:00 AM PST
11:14
7:32 AM PST
1:05
7:14 AM PST
6:38
3:03 AM PST
10:36
Jan 9, 2024
26:10
Jan 9, 2024
26:36
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Why Boeing's latest 737 Max incident might not lose it much business
Why Boeing's latest 737 Max incident might not lose it much business
The U.S. November trade deficit was $63B, but that's not the important thing
The U.S. November trade deficit was $63B, but that's not the important thing
Labor Department wants to get more gig workers on company payrolls
Labor Department wants to get more gig workers on company payrolls
Can cloud seeding save a drought-stricken "national treasure"?
Can cloud seeding save a drought-stricken "national treasure"?