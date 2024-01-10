Is composting really doing anything? (Bonus episode from “The Anti-Dread Climate Podcast”)
What's cool about composting, and how you can do it too.
This week, we’re dropping into your feed to tell you about another climate solutions podcast from our friends at KCRW. It’s called “The Anti-Dread Climate podcast.”
Participate in the cycle of life and sequester some carbon while you’re at it – even if your city doesn’t offer municipal composting. Caleigh Wells and Candice Dickens-Russell of the Anti-Dread Climate Podcast geek out about their own composting methods, and offer tips about how and why you can put your food scraps to higher use.
The team
Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design