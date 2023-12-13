How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
ABOUT SHOW
A thanks and a note from Amy
Dec 13, 2023

A thanks and a note from Amy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Amy trying out desalinated water at the Claude "Bud" Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant. Marissa Cabrera / Marketplace
We’ve had a great year because of you!

It’s been quite a year! The “How We Survive” team piloted a new series, “Burning Questions,” answering your most pressing climate concerns. We also spent months traveling across the South West, from Arizona and New Mexico to Nevada and California, to report on the West’s water crisis for our fourth season. 

We could not have done this kind of reporting without your support. So thank you! Your support keeps our non-profit newsroom and podcasts going and helps us keep bringing you the climate solutions journalism you love. If you’re able, consider making a (tax deductible) year-end donation today.

Contribute what you can today at marketplace.org/survive.

We have had the best year! From our new series, “Burning Questions,” to our months-long reporting in the South West for our fourth season on the West’s water crisis, we could not have done it without your support.

Your support keeps our non-profit newsroom and podcasts going and helps us keep bringing you the climate solutions journalism you love. If you’re able, consider making a (tax deductible) year-end donation today. Contribute what you can today at marketplace.org/survive.

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:44 AM PST
7:26
3:00 AM PST
1:22
2:58 AM PST
7:01
Dec 12, 2023
27:35
Dec 12, 2023
1:05
Dec 12, 2023
26:07
Dec 8, 2023
17:58
Small-town New Mexico newspaper rewrites its obituary
Small-town New Mexico newspaper rewrites its obituary
What it takes to work in America
What it takes to work in America
Is cost of housing the culprit for pessimism about economy?
Is cost of housing the culprit for pessimism about economy?
The way real estate agents are paid could be changing. Here's how that could affect buyers and sellers.
The way real estate agents are paid could be changing. Here's how that could affect buyers and sellers.