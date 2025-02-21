Adventures in HousingEconomic PulseUnlocking The GatesI've Always Wondered ...

What do you want to know about business or the economy?

Marketplace Staff Feb 21, 2025
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
In our weekly I’ve Always Wondered series, we tackle all of your questions about business, finance and the economy.

Have you ever wondered why gas prices end in nine-tenths of a cent? What you should do with old savings bonds? Why cereal doesn’t come in resealable bags? Or how tariffs will impact the economy?

We’ve got you covered. Let us know what questions you want answered using the form below.

Tell us what you’ve always wondered:

