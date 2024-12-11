“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

You know that old saying, “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life”? Michelle McKenney Jones embodies that sentiment, even more so after her retirement.

“While some might think, you know, you should be enjoying retirement, guess what? I am, every day,” said McKenney Jones. “I’m doing something that I enjoy doing, and it is continually what fuels me each and every day.”

In June, McKenney Jones retired from a 31-year career in human resources at the age of 55. Less than a month later, she began a new career as a faculty fellow in management at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. And although she had previous experience as an adjunct professor, she said that what really makes her a better educator is her experience in the corporate world.

“Being in one profession for 31 years gives you an appreciation for that profession, and it’s also something that never leaves you, right?” said McKenney Jones. “So there’s a real value for the skill set that I bring, which I greatly appreciate.”

Since leaving her job in the corporate world, she has no regrets. Pursuing her passion for higher education, even after retirement, has sparked a new lease on life for McKenney Jones.

“When I see a look on the student’s face when a light bulb goes off on something that we’re talking about and they finally get it, that’s the most rewarding thing ever. It’s the best. It is the absolute best,” she said.

To hear more of her story, use the audio player above.

