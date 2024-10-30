Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Car buyers face a daunting market, even among falling prices for used vehicles

Savannah Peters Oct 30, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Car buyers face a daunting market, even among falling prices for used vehicles

Savannah Peters Oct 30, 2024
Heard on:
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The gap between the average price of a new and used vehicle has eclipsed $20,000, according to data out from Edmunds. That’s the widest gap since the site started tracking it in 2004 and comes as used car prices are finally falling, though the market is still daunting.

Early in the pandemic, the shortage of new cars drove up demand and prices for used ones. Things are starting to normalize, according to Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds.

“Because there’s finally those cars that are available on the new car market that’s putting that downward pressure on prices,” he said.

Though there’s still not that much downward pressure. Even after a 6% drop in the third quarter, according to Edmunds, the average price of a used car is still over $27,000.

“For anyone who has context, who has bought a vehicle at any point before COVID, this number seems unreal,” Drury said.

“Buyers are looking for inexpensive used vehicles and they’re just not out there,” said Sam Fiorani with AutoForecast Solutions.  

If you’re looking for a used car, say, under $20,000, “that vehicle is going to have high mileage and maybe not even the equipment or the size that you’re looking for,” he added.

That’s not what you want to hear if you’ve been on the sidelines of this market. 

Prices won’t move much, noted Fiorani — but falling interest rates could take the edge off buying a new or used car in the coming months. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:49 AM PDT
8:29
3:05 AM PDT
10:17
4:30 PM PDT
42:15
3:53 PM PDT
28:16
Oct 29, 2024
23:55
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Pensions or 401(k)s? It's an issue for striking Boeing workers and others
Pensions or 401(k)s? It's an issue for striking Boeing workers and others
Have 1 in 8 Americans really worked at McDonald’s?
Have 1 in 8 Americans really worked at McDonald’s?
Gen Z is burdened by rent. That doesn't bode well for its future wealth
Gen Z is burdened by rent. That doesn't bode well for its future wealth
Private equity is buying up businesses in the skilled trades
Private equity is buying up businesses in the skilled trades