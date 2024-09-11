How this winery is planting differently for a warmer future

Jessica Mozeico is the owner and winemaker of Et Fille Wines, a winery in the Willamette Valley of Oregon.

Mozeico co-founded the business with her father over 20 years ago. “Et Fille,” the name of the business, translates to “and daughter.”

“My dad, who was a software engineer, always had a hobby of making wine just for fun in the garage,” said Mozeico about what inspired the father-daughter duo. “When I was growing up, I always helped him.”

When her father passed away in 2017, Mozeico took over the winery full time. Now, she wears a lot of different hats to keep the business going.

“My role can be as varied as managing our sales to things that seem as trivial as making sure that our tasting room is well stocked with toilet paper,” Mozeico said.

For an agriculturally-based business like a winery, climate change is front and center for many owners like Mozeico. To plan for a warmer future, about two years ago, she decided to plant the rest of the vineyard property, which sits at a higher, cooler elevation of about 1,000 feet.

Mozeico started this business with her father. While it’s still too soon to tell if her daughter will follow in her footsteps, family legacy is what keeps her moving forward.