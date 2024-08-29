Snags in the food supply chain are becoming a “dire situation”
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Members of congress are calling on the Agriculture Department to fix supply chain problems.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Survey shows more Americans worried about cost of fighting climate change
Most Americans support government action on climate change, but a growing minority worry it will harm the economy, according to survey data from Stanford University and Resources for the Future.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC