What an evolutionary biologist got wrong about cats

Jonathan Losos, an evolutionary biologist and author of “The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved from the Savanna to Your Sofa,” tells us what he got wrong about our furry companions:

I used to think that cats meow to each other to communicate, and so that when my cat meowed to me, I took it as a great honor that I was being treated as a fellow cat. But I now know that’s wrong. Scientists have shown that cats rarely meow to each other. They do make other sounds to communicate. They hiss and they growl, but they don’t meow. Rather, what happened is that during the process of domestication, cats evolved the behavior of meowing so that they could tell us what they want, so that we could attend to their every wish and desire.

