This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
My Economy

Former teacher finds creative flow in new art career

Nicholas Guiang Jun 20, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Eve Leonard hopes to build a career as a film compositor and director. When she's engaged in a creative project, she says, "I kind of feel the gears moving and churning, and the work that I'm doing is effortless." Courtesy Leonard
My Economy

Former teacher finds creative flow in new art career

Nicholas Guiang Jun 20, 2023
Heard on:
Eve Leonard hopes to build a career as a film compositor and director. When she's engaged in a creative project, she says, "I kind of feel the gears moving and churning, and the work that I'm doing is effortless." Courtesy Leonard
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

For the past two decades, Eve Leonard has educated the next generation of artists and animators in the film industry. But now, she is stepping away from teaching and pursuing her dream of becoming a professional artist herself.

“I first got into education as a vehicle of necessity. But working as an educator was never my end game, even though I was good at it,” Leonard said. “In my off hours, I was really struggling, and I kind of put my foot down. I said, ‘Look, it’s now or never.'”

Leonard taught her last class in May 2022. Since then, she has taken the time to revamp her portfolio, working close to 40 hours a week for the past six months — and none of that work has come with a paycheck. But at the end of the day, Leonard knows it’s what she is meant to be doing.

“When I’m working on any creative project, I reach this state of flow. And I kind of feel the gears moving and churning, and the work that I’m doing is effortless,” she said.

Listen to Leonard’s full story by clicking the audio player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:41 AM PDT
7:36
3:16 AM PDT
7:48
1:50 PM PDT
1:50
Jun 19, 2023
28:23
Jun 16, 2023
26:06
Jun 15, 2023
44:52
May 30, 2023
19:06
At least 20 states don't recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday
At least 20 states don't recognize Juneteenth as a legal holiday
Homebuilders' optimism keeps building
Homebuilders' optimism keeps building
Black homeownership climbed early in the pandemic. Is progress stalling?
Race and Economy
Black homeownership climbed early in the pandemic. Is progress stalling?
All eyes on Beijing's ties with U.S., Europe
Marketplace Morning Report
All eyes on Beijing's ties with U.S., Europe

Limited-time match!

The next $50,000 in donations to Marketplace are being matched by longtime fan Dr. Joe Rush.

Join Joe in making a gift today!

Match my gift!