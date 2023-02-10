Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Show off your love of Marketplace by grabbing an Investor T-shirt when you donate $5/month. Give Now

Home heating oil prices have dropped from record highs

Samantha Fields Feb 10, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
A milder winter means milder demand for home heating oil. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Home heating oil prices have dropped from record highs

Samantha Fields Feb 10, 2023
Heard on:
A milder winter means milder demand for home heating oil. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The price of home heating oil has fallen significantly, according to the Energy Information Administration. It’s down to $4.47 a gallon this week after hitting a record high of $5.93 per gallon in November

That’s a little piece of good news for some homeowners and renters — especially in the Northeast, where a lot of people use it to heat their homes

We’ve got about six more weeks of winter (if the groundhog is right, anyway). So far, it’s been a relatively mild one.

“Now, that’s not to say we don’t have cold snaps,” said Hugh Daigle at the University of Texas at Austin. “Obviously in the Northeast, there was a very severe cold snap very recently. But in general, the temperatures are higher.”

That means people who heat their homes with oil are using less of it this year, and it’s a big reason the price has come down. 

Another reason is that crude oil prices have been falling. “Heating oil is a refined product that comes from crude oil,” said Ryan Kellogg at the University of Chicago. “So those prices are going to move at least somewhat in sync.”

But even though heating oil has dropped, “it’s still expensive,” said Mark Wolfe at the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

“So, there’s some glimmers of, ‘Gee, it’s not as bad as we thought it was going to get.’ But it’s still high,” he added.

A lot of people are turning to the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program — or LIHEAP — for help paying their heating bills.

“We’re finding that applications for assistance are way up. We’re getting numbers like 15%, 20%, 25% more than last year,” Wolfe said.

That’s partly because, thanks to inflation, all kinds of necessities cost a lot more now.

“I also think that we’re still seeing recovery from the pandemic. There were a lot of families that got behind during that time and have yet to catch up,” said Katrina Metzler at the National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition.

A lot of COVID relief — including rental and utility assistance — has also run out, she said. But Congress did approve more funding than usual for energy assistance for low-income families this year.

“Our regular appropriation for LIHEAP is only somewhere in the neighborhood of $3.85 [billion],” Metzler said. “So at $6.1 billion, it is more than what we normally would have, less than what we had last year.”

And thanks to that, a mildish winter and heating oil prices coming down, Wolfe at the energy assistance directors group said that right now, most states still have money to go around. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:43 AM PST
9:37
2:15 AM PST
10:21
1:44 PM PST
1:50
Feb 9, 2023
27:40
Feb 9, 2023
11:36
Feb 7, 2023
22:31
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
How aid is getting to earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria
How aid is getting to earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
As tax season approaches, accounting firms are short on staff
What would it take to balance the federal budget?
What would it take to balance the federal budget?
We want your “shrinkflation” stories
We want your “shrinkflation” stories

Invest $5/month in Marketplace ❤️

and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!

Donate Now