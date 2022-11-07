How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Have you been laid off? Share your story 

Marketplace Staff Nov 7, 2022
Twitter laid off half its workforce on Friday, although reports say that the company is asking some of its laid-off staff to come back in. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Have you been laid off? Share your story 

Nov 7, 2022
Twitter laid off half its workforce on Friday, although reports say that the company is asking some of its laid-off staff to come back in. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Layoff announcements have dominated the news lately, from Twitter laying off half of its workforce to Lyft saying it plans to cut around 13% of its employees.

It doesn’t help that the past two years have been especially challenging for many American workers. At the beginning of the pandemic, millions lost their jobs and the unemployment rate rose to record highs. Now, with CEOs bracing for the possibility of an economic downturn, some major companies are laying off workers in droves or instituting hiring freezes. 

As we reported last week, there’s no such thing as a great way to lay off an employee, with companies often bungling their message.

We want to hear your layoff stories, whether you’ve been laid off recently or at any point in your career, or were able to avoid a round of layoffs at work.

Share your story in the form below. We may use your submission in an upcoming article.

