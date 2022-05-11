Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Don’t wait – your gift will be doubled for a limited time.  Give Now

Just 15% of people in low-income countries are vaccinated against COVID, WHO says

Samantha Fields May 11, 2022
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
WHO will be urging world leaders to fund its vaccination efforts at the Second Global COVID-19 Summit on Thursday. Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Just 15% of people in low-income countries are vaccinated against COVID, WHO says

Samantha Fields May 11, 2022
WHO will be urging world leaders to fund its vaccination efforts at the Second Global COVID-19 Summit on Thursday. Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

The United States is co-hosting the Second Global COVID-19 Summit on Thursday. One of the main focuses is getting governments to commit more money to getting vaccines, tests and treatments to people in low-income countries.

The World Health Organization has a goal of vaccinating 70% of the world by mid-year. But so far, there’s not nearly enough funding to do that.

This time last year, vaccines were rolling out and there was not enough supply to meet global demand. Today, it’s different.

“Our supply has finally caught up to where we are,” said Krishna Udayakumar, founder of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center. “So the challenges we were dealing with six months ago, ramping up supply, has evolved to a current challenge, which is all about distribution, delivery and demand generation,” he said.

Especially in low-income countries. 

According to, Josh Michaud, associate director for global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, only about 15% of people in developing countries have been vaccinated.

“Getting vaccines into arms has been really hard for the global community to do,” Michaud said. There are a lot of logistics that still need to be figured out. “Things like buy the freezers and train people to do the vaccinations and build the supply chains necessary to make this work.”

All of that is expensive. WHO is asking for nearly $6 billion in funding for vaccinations this year for the global effort.

So far governments around the world have only pledged about 1 billion of that. And there is even less funding for COVID testing and antiviral treatments.

“The authorization of the new antivirals is a game changer. But frankly, the game has only been changed in a handful of high-income countries, while the rest of the world lags behind,” said Zain Rizvi, research director at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organization.

Rizvi said the countries where most people still don’t have access to vaccines are also the least likely to have access to treatment. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:36 PM PDT
16:39
3:51 PM PDT
27:45
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
7:26 AM PDT
7:56
2:59 AM PDT
8:26
May 5, 2022
30:35
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
Economic Pulse
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults