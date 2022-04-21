Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970

Associated Press Apr 21, 2022
Share Now on:
Share
Getty Images

Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970

Associated Press Apr 21, 2022
Getty Images
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.

Jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 184,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, rose by 4,500 to 177,250.

About 1.42 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits in the week of April 9, the fewest since February 21, 1970.

Two years after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into a brief but devastating recession, American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security. Weekly applications for unemployment aid, which broadly track with layoffs, have remained consistently below the pre-pandemic level of 225,000.

Last year, employers added a record 6.7 million jobs, and they’ve added an average of 560,000 more each month so far in 2022. The unemployment rate, which soared to 14.7% in April 2020 in the depths of the COVID-19 recession, is now just 3.6%, barely above the lowest point in 50 years. And there is a record proportion of 1.7 job openings for every unemployed American.

The U.S. job market and overall economy has shown remarkable resiliency despite ongoing supply chain breakdowns, the economic consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the highest consumer inflation in 40 years.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:46 AM PDT
9:30
2:33 AM PDT
6:27
7:46 AM PDT
1:50
5:34 PM PDT
14:22
3:57 PM PDT
27:25
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy