How do small businesses manage when workers just up and quit?

We learned last week that a record 4.4 million people voluntarily quit their jobs in September, according to the Labor Department. Meanwhile, job opening are near record highs.

It’s been difficult to hold on to workers lately, said Michael Lipman, who owns Sadie Rose Baking Company near San Diego.

“People will just, all of the sudden, whether they get another job offer or whatever, they’ll go on their lunch break, and just never come back,” he said.

Lipman said he’s spending thousands of dollars more a month on job listing sites to try to fill open positions.

He says he’s also raised wages, roughly 15% to 20%.

Meanwhile, the staff he does have, is working overtime.

“I mean, we’re just trying to figure out if there’s ways we can get more done with the amount of people we have,” he said.

At the Baltimore sandwich shop Ekiben, co-owner Steve Chu says he’s focused on company culture.

He said he’s spent around $20,000 dollars this year on retreats and company parties.

“That in itself is helping the culture a lot. Even though, like, the past couple years have been really stressful financially,” he said.

Chu said the restaurant is adding a new location. He’s betting that a strong culture should help him find the workers he needs.