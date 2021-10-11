“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

This winter, book wholesalers and suppliers are warning there will be lots of printing delays due to issues in the supply chain, including wood shortages and container ship backlogs at ports. That’s becoming a concern for booksellers, too.

“One of the biggest challenges, especially with [the] holiday season coming up, is the supply chain,” said Candice Huber, owner of Tubby & Coo’s, a New Orleans bookstore that specializes in science fiction, fantasy and queer genres. “Sometimes books will be on backorder, and they aren’t able to print them as quickly as they used to be able to.”

At the onset of the pandemic, Huber closed the store to in-person browsing but was able to pick up a lot of business online. “We’ve done really well with online orders and curbside pickup orders,” Huber said. “And so, because we’ve been doing so well with that, I haven’t felt the need to reopen the doors.” Huber noted they hoped to allow indoor browsing again in the future.

While business has continued without foot traffic, Huber is concerned about some of the printing delays and making sure customers get what they want.

“Customers, I think, are vaguely aware of the supply chain issues,” Huber said. “But we haven’t really seen a lot of people start ordering up yet for the holiday season. I really hope that changes.”

