Previewing our August documentary film
After the vast majority of Americans hit the lights and go to sleep each night, the economy keeps running and running. Nurses, supermarket employees and caregivers — to name only a few — are all on the clock.
This month’s documentary selection, “Through the Night,” follows a 24/7 day care center in New Rochelle, New York, and the families who rely on its support. Deloris “Nunu” Hogan and her husband Patrick (“Pop Pop”) have run Dee’s Tots Daycare for almost 30 years, providing a lifeline for essential workers, many of them single mothers who are women of color.
Using tenderly shot footage and heart-rending first-person accounts, director Loira Limbal shows us how parents, including the Hogans, take on the myriad challenges of their work and sacrifice time with their children in the process. The film shows the ripple effect of the service sector’s relentless demands on parents, their children and their caregivers — telling a major macroeconomic story in a small but powerful way.
We hope you’ll join us in watching“Through the Night.” This month, we’re offering our newsletter subscribers a link to watch the film (limited to 500 views) — just use the password EconExtra.
Once you’ve had a chance to watch, let us know your thoughts at extracredit@marketplace.org
