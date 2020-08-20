SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
COVID-19

U.S. jobless claims jump back above 1 million

Associated Press Aug 20, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace Morning Report
Share Now on:
Share
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

U.S. jobless claims jump back above 1 million

Associated Press Aug 20, 2020
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that employers are still cutting large numbers of jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

The latest figures suggest that more than five months after the viral outbreak erupted the economy is still weak, despite recent gains as some businesses reopen and some sectors like housing and manufacturing have rebounded. A rising number of people who have lost jobs say they consider their loss to be permanent.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs

What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits?

The latest: President Donald Trump signed an executive action directing $400 extra a week in unemployment benefits. But will that aid actually reach people? It’s still unclear. Trump directed federal agencies to send $300 dollars in weekly aid, taken from the federal disaster relief fund, and called on states to provide an additional $100. But states’ budgets are stretched thin as it is.

What’s the latest on evictions?

For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty.

Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules?

Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks.

You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here.

Read More

Collapse

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

COVID-19Unemployment 2020
Tags in this Story
What can Congress do about funding for the USPS and vote-by-mail efforts?
What can Congress do about funding for the USPS and vote-by-mail efforts?
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
How are CEOs doing on their stakeholdlers pledge?
How are CEOs doing on their stakeholdlers pledge?
Don't expect a tuition refund if your university moves classes online
COVID-19
Don't expect a tuition refund if your university moves classes online