California weighs measure on single-use plastic

Plastic production is expected to double over the next two decades, burdening a recycling system that is already struggling. So California is weighing legislation that would force companies to make single-use plastic packaging less polluting.

The bill would require 75% of single-use plastic packaging in California to be reduced or recycled into something else by the year 2030. And all single-use packaging and products would need to be recyclable or compostable.

The Circular Economy bill is supported by hundreds of organizations. But the California Chamber of Commerce, representing 40,000 businesses in the state, opposes it, saying it would be too costly for manufacturers.

