Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
COVID-19

With a continuing wave of job cuts, another 1.4 million Americans sought unemployment benefits

Associated Press Jul 30, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
A spike in virus cases has led many states to halt plans to reopen businesses and has caused millions of consumers to delay any return to traveling, shopping and other normal economic activity. Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

With a continuing wave of job cuts, another 1.4 million Americans sought unemployment benefits

Associated Press Jul 30, 2020
A spike in virus cases has led many states to halt plans to reopen businesses and has caused millions of consumers to delay any return to traveling, shopping and other normal economic activity. Mario Tama/Getty Images

More than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, further evidence of the devastation the coronavirus outbreak has unleashed on the U.S. economy.

The continuing wave of job cuts is occurring against the backdrop of a spike in virus cases that has led many states to halt plans to reopen businesses and has caused millions of consumers to delay any return to traveling, shopping and other normal economic activity. Those trends have forced many businesses to cut jobs or at least delay hiring.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs

It’s still the question on everyone’s minds: What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits?

As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. House Democrats want to extend the payments. Senate Republicans have proposed giving the unemployed 70% of their most recent salary by this October, when state unemployment offices have had time to reconfigure their computer systems to do those calculations. Until then, jobless workers would just get another $200.

What’s the latest on evictions?

For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty.

Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules?

Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks.

You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here.

Read More

Collapse

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

COVID-19Unemployment 2020
Tags in this Story
Thanksgiving won't launch Black Friday shopping at some of the biggest retailers
COVID-19
Thanksgiving won't launch Black Friday shopping at some of the biggest retailers
Has the COVID-19 crisis killed live theater in the UK?
COVID-19
Has the COVID-19 crisis killed live theater in the UK?
Months into pandemic, many still not getting unemployment
COVID-19
Months into pandemic, many still not getting unemployment
Home child care workers unionize in California
Parenting in a Pandemic
Home child care workers unionize in California