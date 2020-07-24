Who should pay for hazard pay?

Sixteen dollars an hour — that’s how much Rashad Lloyd was making at Total Wine & More in Virginia in March. Now, he’s making $14 because his hazard pay expired in April. And he feels pretty stuck. It’s not like there are a lot of other jobs out there.

“There’s absolutely no alternative right now, and a lot of these companies understand that there’s no alternative,” he said.

Back in March, when stay-at-home orders began, a bunch of businesses were giving essential workers hazard pay, typically a $2-an-hour boost. Now, even though the pandemic is surging in much of the country, hazard pay has mostly disappeared.

That’s partly because at the beginning of the pandemic, companies were worried employees wouldn’t show up to work.

“The power dynamics have changed,” said Erin Hatton, a professor of labor sociology at the State University of New York, Buffalo. “Employers are more easily finding workers, so they’re decreasing incentives to bring workers into the workplace.”

Companies also feel like they don’t have to pay extra because stay-at-home orders have lifted. And aside from big companies like Amazon and Kroger, a lot of businesses can’t afford to give hazard pay forever.

“Business owners need to be supported by governments. I mean, this cannot be an employer enterprise,” Hatton said.

Now, states are stepping in. This week, Pennsylvania established a grant program for businesses to offer bonuses for workers in healthcare, transit, food manufacturing and food retailing.

That’s one way governments could support essential workers. They could also offer companies incentives, like tax breaks. Or mandate that companies pay up, though that means businesses that are already struggling would continue to foot the bill.

A government mandate would also do something else: create rules and guidelines around hazard pay.

Before the pandemic, most people would never have called a grocery store worker’s job dangerous. And now that we’ve reopened much of the economy, with the virus still a threat, many would argue hairstylists and restaurant servers are doing dangerous work, too, said Nicole Hallett, a professor of labor law at the University of Chicago.

“The definition of what we considered to be hazardous work, what is hazardous work, has changed.”

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse