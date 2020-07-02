The COVID-19 death toll is rising in America. And a new study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, suggests that it might be higher than we think, by quite a bit.

So what are the implications for how government and hospitals face the pandemic moving forward?

Unsurprisingly, in March through May, there were more deaths in the U.S. than usual — around 122,000 more. But only 95,000 of them were officially attributed to COVID-19.

Now researchers say many of the remaining deaths — up to 28% more — may have been related to COVID-19. Anything from people who avoided going to the hospital for heart attacks to those who were just never properly diagnosed.

“It turns out there were a lot more people dying at home of heart attacks during peak COVID in New York City than you would’ve expected,” said Dr. Farzad Mostashari, one of the authors of the study.

This has serious implications for hospitals.

“They may not ask for the correct amount of mechanical ventilators, or personal protective equipment, or personnel that they may need,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja with Johns Hopkins University.

In other words, he says, underreporting can translate into being underprepared.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse