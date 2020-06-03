Sweden acknowledges its no-lockdown COVID-19 strategy might have been a mistake
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Sweden acknowledges its no-lockdown COVID-19 strategy might have been a mistake
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Sweden captured attention for its relaxed approach to containing the spread of COVID-19 this year.
Social distancing was encouraged, but shops and restaurants stayed open, those younger than 16 continued to go to school and borders stayed open to European visitors.
That helped the economy continue to grow in the first quarter, unlike many other nations. But, with some data showing Sweden had the highest per capita death rate in the world last week, the architect of the country’s strategy says it might have been a mistake.
Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said there is “potential for improvement” in the government’s no-lockdown strategy, suggesting a more effective policy might have been somewhere between what Sweden opted for and the strict restrictions other nations imposed.
Tegnell’s comments are an about-face: For months, he’s insisted his nation’s approach was more sustainable.
It has so far prevented the country from suffering the kind of deep economic blow other nation’s felt — Sweden’s economy grew 0.4% in the first quarter from a year ago, while the eurozone (which Sweden is not part of) contracted more than 3%.
Still, Robert Bergqvist, chief economist at SEB, says Sweden’s economic trajectory can be impacted by a number of factors.
“Exit policies in other countries in Europe — we are very dependent on exports. It also depends on recovery strategy,” Bergqvist said.
He said despite Tegnell’s comments, prospects of a lockdown now in Sweden are uncertain, and though public finances are strong, new restrictions would come with a price tag the country likely couldn’t afford.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which businesses are allowed to reopen right now? And which businesses are actually doing so?
As a patchwork of states start to reopen, businesses that fall into a gray area are wondering when they can reopen. In many places, salons are still shuttered. Bars are mostly closed, too, although restaurants may be allowed to ramp up, depending on the state. “It’s kind of all over the place,” said Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Will you be able to go on vacation this summer?
There’s no chance that this summer will be a normal season for vacations either in the U.S. or internationally. But that doesn’t mean a trip will be impossible. People will just have to be smart about it. That could mean vacations closer to home, especially with gas prices so low. Air travel will be possible this summer, even if it is a very different experience than usual.
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
You can find answers to more questions here.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.