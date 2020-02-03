Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Why mall owners are buying Forever 21

Feb 3, 2020
It's Brexit day

Jan 31, 2020
How new tax law has affected size of refunds

Marielle Segarra Feb 3, 2020
Tax filing season is open. Lots of people will be trying to figure out if they’ll get a refund or owe money to the government, which made us curious about something that we covered the last time around. Last tax season was the first one under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a massive overhaul of the tax code. Many predicted that tax refunds would drop significantly because of changes in the law. In the end, they only fell a little bit. What gives?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

