Can a computer model reveal who is about to become homeless? LA County is finding out.

Homelessness is rising in the United States, largely due to growing homeless populations on the West Coast. Los Angeles County is now planning to use a new computer modeling tool to try and predict who is about to become homeless. The objective is to identify people at risk and reach out with one-time financial aid to keep them in their homes.

