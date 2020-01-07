Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 144.3: What's the big deal about Section 230? (And your 2020 predictions)

Jan 7, 2020
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

The falling trade deficit can mean a lot of things

The falling trade deficit can mean a lot of things

Kimberly Adams Jan 7, 2020
A container ship nears the Vincent Thomas Bridge in Los Angeles Harbor.
David McNew/Getty Images

The Commerce Department Tuesday said the U.S. trade deficit, the gap between what we bought from the rest of the world and what we sold to it, fell in November to just over $43 billion. That’s the lowest level since October 2016.

That will surely make President Donald Trump happy. He often mentions the trade gap in the mistaken belief that a large trade deficit is a sign of economic weakness. It’s not, because we get products and services in return for all the dollars we send abroad. But there are insights to be gleaned from the trade deficit about our place in this global economy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

