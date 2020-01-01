Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

What's next for Time's Up?

Jan 1, 2020
These academics want to lead the way to flying less

Emma Jacobs Jan 1, 2020
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Academics fly a lot –– to do field research and to present work to students and colleagues. According to an estimate from the International Energy Agency, aviation accounted for about 2.5% of global energy-related CO2 emissions in 2018. For academics seeking to reduce their carbon footprint, attending fewer conferences and traveling by land helps. But it also helps if their institutions are willing to adapt in support of those environmentally minded choices.

Click on the player above to listen to the story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

