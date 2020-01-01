These academics want to lead the way to flying less

Academics fly a lot –– to do field research and to present work to students and colleagues. According to an estimate from the International Energy Agency, aviation accounted for about 2.5% of global energy-related CO2 emissions in 2018. For academics seeking to reduce their carbon footprint, attending fewer conferences and traveling by land helps. But it also helps if their institutions are willing to adapt in support of those environmentally minded choices.

Click on the player above to listen to the story.

Related Stories