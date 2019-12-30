Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

The tech trends of the 2010s

Dec 30, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,223 Episodes
Marketplace 4,003 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,709 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 161 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 28 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
What's something you've always wondered about in the world of business? Tell us
My Economy

Figuring out how to spend free time after retiring from nursing

Bennett Purser Dec 30, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Arthur Tanner/Fox Photos/Getty Images

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it. This week we’re focusing on the work done by people 55 and older, the fastest growing segment of the labor force, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Patricia (Trish) Carney always had a busy life. While raising seven kids she worked as a full-time registered nurse to support her family. It wasn’t always easy, but now she’s mostly retired.

Patricia Carney, mostly retired registered nurse.

The change of pace isn’t what she’s used to, only working a few hours a week at a medical facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. But, she’s ready to for the free time, even though it means watching her finances.

“If I needed money I could always pick up extra hours or I could pick up a second job, and that has not been an option,” Carney said. “Drawing Social Security you’re not allowed to earn more than a certain amount and I’m afraid I may have gone over it this year.”

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

My Economy
donate today

Time is running out to get your bonus gift!

Give NOW to get a set of 3 NEW Marketplace stickers.

Calling all procrastinators!

 

If you’ve been meaning to make your gift, NOW is the time!

Keep Marketplace going strong with your donation in any amount – PLUS a dollar-for-dollar match from the Kendeda Fund.

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE