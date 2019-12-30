Figuring out how to spend free time after retiring from nursing

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it. This week we’re focusing on the work done by people 55 and older, the fastest growing segment of the labor force, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Patricia (Trish) Carney always had a busy life. While raising seven kids she worked as a full-time registered nurse to support her family. It wasn’t always easy, but now she’s mostly retired.

Patricia Carney, mostly retired registered nurse.

The change of pace isn’t what she’s used to, only working a few hours a week at a medical facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. But, she’s ready to for the free time, even though it means watching her finances.

“If I needed money I could always pick up extra hours or I could pick up a second job, and that has not been an option,” Carney said. “Drawing Social Security you’re not allowed to earn more than a certain amount and I’m afraid I may have gone over it this year.”

Related Stories