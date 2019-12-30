Figuring out how to spend free time after retiring from nursing

If you’ve been meaning to make your gift, NOW is the time!
Keep Marketplace going strong with your donation in any amount – PLUS a dollar-for-dollar match from the Kendeda Fund.
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it. This week we’re focusing on the work done by people 55 and older, the fastest growing segment of the labor force, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Patricia (Trish) Carney always had a busy life. While raising seven kids she worked as a full-time registered nurse to support her family. It wasn’t always easy, but now she’s mostly retired.
The change of pace isn’t what she’s used to, only working a few hours a week at a medical facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. But, she’s ready to for the free time, even though it means watching her finances.
“If I needed money I could always pick up extra hours or I could pick up a second job, and that has not been an option,” Carney said. “Drawing Social Security you’re not allowed to earn more than a certain amount and I’m afraid I may have gone over it this year.”
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
If you’ve been meaning to make your gift, NOW is the time!
Keep Marketplace going strong with your donation in any amount – PLUS a dollar-for-dollar match from the Kendeda Fund.