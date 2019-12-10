Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

We have a deal, folks

Dec 10, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Airbnb faces protests in Athens

John Laurenson Dec 10, 2019
In 10 years, the Greek capital has experienced a doubling in the number of visitors.
Local people in cities from New York to Barcelona have launched campaigns against short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb, accusing them of driving up rents and pricing lower-income people out of the cities. In Athens, Greece, where tourism has almost doubled to 33 million annual visitors in the last decade, protests have extended to vandalism of properties listed on Airbnb. The company said in a written statement that it is creating new opportunities for people in Athens to benefit from tourism.

