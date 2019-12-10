Airbnb faces protests in Athens

Local people in cities from New York to Barcelona have launched campaigns against short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb, accusing them of driving up rents and pricing lower-income people out of the cities. In Athens, Greece, where tourism has almost doubled to 33 million annual visitors in the last decade, protests have extended to vandalism of properties listed on Airbnb. The company said in a written statement that it is creating new opportunities for people in Athens to benefit from tourism.

