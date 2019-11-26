Airbnb’s new “animal experience” platform aims to offer animal-loving travelers an alternative to petting zoos and marine parks. Guests can book daytime activities like hiking with rescue dogs, visiting with llamas or picnicking with pigs, visits that can involve education about the animals from their owners.

It’s part of Airbnb’s broader push to expand its “experiences” category, which also includes tours, educational courses and multi-day excursions. The company hopes to draw in new customers, particularly as its lodging platform, still its primary business, draws continued scrutiny from regulators.