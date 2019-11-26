Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Get alpackin': Airbnb now has animal "experiences"

Nov 26, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Picnic with a pig or visit with a llama? Airbnb now offers “animal experiences”

Sammy Caiola Nov 26, 2019
Llama farmer Sarah McGovern prepares one her llamas, Jasmin, for a walk. Airbnb "experiences" guests can take a llama on a hike to a nearby creek.
Sammy Caiola

Airbnb’s new “animal experience” platform aims to offer animal-loving travelers an alternative to petting zoos and marine parks. Guests can book daytime activities like hiking with rescue dogs, visiting with llamas or picnicking with pigs, visits that can involve education about the animals from their owners.

It’s part of Airbnb’s broader push to expand its “experiences” category, which also includes tours, educational courses and multi-day excursions. The company hopes to draw in new customers, particularly as its lodging platform, still its primary business, draws continued scrutiny from regulators.

