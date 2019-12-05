Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

What the term "able-bodied adults" misses

Dec 5, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,171 Episodes
Marketplace 3,985 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,692 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 158 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 119 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
Have something you want Kai to explain? Let us know!

Kroger ventures into prepared food delivery

Jack Stewart Dec 5, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kroger is trying to stay competitive with stores like Aldi and Amazon.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Supermarket chain Kroger is in the midst of a three-year plan to better compete with the likes of Walmart, Aldi and newer grocery business players like Amazon.

Kroger’s latest effort to stand out is a partnership with a delivery startup, ClusterTruck, that allows customers in select cities to order fresh meals prepared in “dark kitchens.” These kitchens, often located in industrial areas, are designed strictly for meal delivery.

Experts say it could be a way for the chain to grab more “share of stomach” — a broad way to think about how people buy and consume food today.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

‘Tis the season to give back!

 

Donate today to TRIPLE your impact, thanks to the Kendeda Fund.
GIVE NOW