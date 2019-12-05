Supermarket chain Kroger is in the midst of a three-year plan to better compete with the likes of Walmart, Aldi and newer grocery business players like Amazon.

Kroger’s latest effort to stand out is a partnership with a delivery startup, ClusterTruck, that allows customers in select cities to order fresh meals prepared in “dark kitchens.” These kitchens, often located in industrial areas, are designed strictly for meal delivery.

Experts say it could be a way for the chain to grab more “share of stomach” — a broad way to think about how people buy and consume food today.

