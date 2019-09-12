Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Episode 14: Everyday liars

Sep 12, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Coal comfort

Sep 12, 2019
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Kroger taps into the demand for meat substitutes

Marielle Segarra Sep 12, 2019
The Kroger Co. corporate headquarters is seen in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kroger announced recently that it’s launching a private label of plant-based foods and it’ll be testing them out in its stores. It’s trying to tap into Americans’ growing interest in meat-substitutes and alternatives.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

