Marketplace

Rebuilding Paradise

Nov 11, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

The Big Book

The "Joy of Cooking," reintroduced

Kai Ryssdal and Bridget Bodnar Nov 11, 2019
Courtesy of the publisher

“Joy of Cooking” is a beloved cookbook that shaped home cooking in the United States for decades. Written by Irma Rombauer, the first edition was published in 1931. The sixth edition of “Joy of Cooking”, published in 1975 and written by Irma’s daughter, Marion Rombauer Becker, is considered a classic and collector’s item. Updated editions were released in 1997 and 2006. Now Irma’s great grandson, John Becker, and his wife Megan Scott, have updated the text for a new generation.

The following are excerpts from the 2019 and previous editions of “Joy of Cooking,” tracing the evolution of a pumpkin pie recipe. Click the player above to hear John and Megan’s interview with Kai Ryssdal about how they tackled the monumental task of deciding what to keep, what to update and what to lose entirely.

Excerpted from “Joy of Cooking by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker, John Becker, and Megan Scott. Copyright © 2019 by Simon & Schuster, Inc., The Joy of Cooking Trust, and the MRB Revocable Trust. Reprinted by permission of Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc.  

