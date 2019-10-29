Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️How We SurviveKai ExplainsThis Is Uncomfortable

No insurance for the fire next time

Oct 29, 2019
One year after deadly crash, Boeing answers to Congress

Bennett Purser and Kai Ryssdal Oct 29, 2019
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg testifies before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on aviation safety and the future of Boeing's 737 MAX.
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Today, exactly one year after the Lion Air plane crash that killed all 189 people on board, the president and chief executive of Boeing, Dennis Muilenburg, testified before Congress.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation grilled Muilenburg and John Hamilton, Boeing’s vice president and chief engineer, about the company’s relationship with Federal Aviation Administration and its awareness of risk relating to the 737 Max, the model in both the Lion Air crash and the Ethiopian Airlines crash five months later. The aircraft is still grounded worldwide.

Natalie Kitroeff, a reporter with the New York Times, spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about what might be next for Boeing.

Click the audio player above to hear the story

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

