Ask a Manager: Send us your workplace questions

What email should you think twice before sending? Is it OK to talk politics at work? Why do people avoid taking vacations? How do you know if your coworker makes more money than you?

When there’s a tricky workplace dilemma we want answered, we turn to workplace culture expert and Ask a Manager columnist Alison Green.

Now we want to hear from you: What do you wish you could ask a manager? Submit your question here and Alison might answer it on a later edition of “Marketplace Morning Report.”

