Ask a Manager: Send us your workplace questions

What email should you think twice before sending? Is it OK to talk politics at work? Why do people avoid taking vacations? How do you know if your coworker makes more money than you?
When there’s a tricky workplace dilemma we want answered, we turn to workplace culture expert and Ask a Manager columnist Alison Green.
Now we want to hear from you: What do you wish you could ask a manager? Submit your question here and Alison might answer it on a later edition of “Marketplace Morning Report.”
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.