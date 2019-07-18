Featured Now Gun violence in the workplaceHow We SurviveBrains and LossesThis Is UncomfortableWorkplace Culture

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Back to the budget brink

Jul 18, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,873 Episodes
Marketplace 3,886 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,592 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 138 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 107 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 7 Episodes
Ask A Manager

Why workers avoid taking time off

Candace Manriquez Wrenn Jul 18, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Beachgoers take in the sun at a beach on the Baltic Sea in Sellin, Germany.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Unlike workers in other western countries, Americans aren’t great at taking vacations. Workplace culture is one reason, and sometimes catching up on duties isn’t worth the time away. From time to time, we take on workplace issues like this with HR expert and Ask A Manager columnist, Alison Green.  She’s the former chief of staff for a non-profit and author of Ask a Manager: How to Navigate Clueless Colleagues, Lunch-Stealing Bosses, and the Rest of Your Life at Work.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Ask A Manager
Tags in this Story

Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.

Thank you for doing your part!

give now