Oct 21, 2019
Brexit déjà vu

Oct 21, 2019
The economy could use more storytellers

Bennett Purser and Kai Ryssdal Oct 21, 2019
English majors in University are down 25.5% since the financial crisis.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

College degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) are seen as lucrative, reliable path to a career. But an uptick in STEM majors since the financial crisis means English majors are down 25.5%, which appears to be worrying some economic leaders.

That’s because a number of prominent economists are concerned they aren’t doing a good enough job telling economic stories. The governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe, recently urged economists to spend less time on numbers and more time on storytelling. The Federal Reserve Board here, meanwhile, is currently searching for a senior speech writer.

Heather Long, economics corespondent at The Washington Post, spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about her reporting on this idea.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

