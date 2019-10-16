Public school teachers are spending their own money on school supplies
Public school students in Chicago will not be going to class tomorrow. The nation’s third largest school district cancelled classes ahead of a teacher’s strike over what teachers say is a lack of resources.
Stephie Grobe Plante reported for Vox about the ways in which teachers across the country are making up for the shortage of resources in schools … by bringing in their own. They’re taking personal responsibility for everything from books to furniture, clothing to eyeglasses.
“When a teacher walks into their classroom, by and large, what they can expect are the desks and the chairs, sometimes pencils and sometimes paper,” Grobe Plante told “Marketplace” host Molly Wood.
“It does vary district to district, school to school, but teachers are bringing in a lot of supplies on their own.”
