Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

These aren't the droids you're working for

Oct 16, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,064 Episodes
Marketplace 3,949 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,656 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 151 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 113 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 19 Episodes

Public school teachers are spending their own money on school supplies

Molly Wood Oct 16, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Many teachers purchase books, activities, and other supplies for their classrooms.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Public school students in Chicago will not be going to class tomorrow. The nation’s third largest school district cancelled classes ahead of a teacher’s strike over what teachers say is a lack of resources.

Stephie Grobe Plante reported for Vox about the ways in which teachers across the country are making up for the shortage of resources in schools … by bringing in their own. They’re taking personal responsibility for everything from books to furniture, clothing to eyeglasses.

“When a teacher walks into their classroom, by and large, what they can expect are the desks and the chairs, sometimes pencils and sometimes paper,” Grobe Plante told “Marketplace” host Molly Wood.

“It does vary district to district, school to school, but teachers are bringing in a lot of supplies on their own.”

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 