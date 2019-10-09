Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️China 70How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace

In West Virginia, the opioid crisis is straining the foster care system

Oct 9, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

New rule could hurt home appraisal business

Amy Scott Oct 9, 2019
A house for sale in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A new rule took effect Wednesday that changes the appraisal requirements for certain home sales. Transactions valued at $400,000 or less will no longer require a traditional appraisal. The previous threshold of $250,000 was set back in 1994. The change, approved by federal banking regulators, is partly an adjustment for inflation, but it’s also a recognition that technology can do a lot of the work people used to do. That presents a challenge to the appraisal industry, which employed more than 80,000 people last year.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

