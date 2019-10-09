American entertainment versus Chinese censors

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was in China Wednesday, attempting to defuse tension between Chinese officials and the league, after the general manager for the Houston Rockets posted support for Hong Kong protesters.
The NBA first said the message was regrettable but later defended the manager. Meanwhile, “South Park” made fun of Chinese censorship policies, and the show’s creators doubled down on their criticism this week.
