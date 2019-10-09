Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️China 70How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Marketplace Morning Report

Why Charles Schwab didn't need to be the smartest guy in the room

Oct 9, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
China

American entertainment versus Chinese censors

Kimberly Adams Oct 9, 2019
Commissioner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Adam Silver speaks during a press conference prior to the preseason game between Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors at Saitama Super Arena on October 08, 2019 in Saitama, Japan.
Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was in China Wednesday, attempting to defuse tension between Chinese officials and the league, after the general manager for the Houston Rockets posted support for Hong Kong protesters.

The NBA first said the message was regrettable but later defended the manager. Meanwhile, “South Park” made fun of Chinese censorship policies, and the show’s creators doubled down on their criticism this week.

